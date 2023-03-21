Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 23,113 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,194.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 372,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,258. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Raymond James lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

