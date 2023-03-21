CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

