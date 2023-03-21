Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,157. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.