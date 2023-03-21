CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stake Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,977 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.90% of CRA International worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 11.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CRA International by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Price Performance

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. 8,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,957. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $806.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRA International Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

