Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.22. 203,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

