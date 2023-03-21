Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after buying an additional 553,311 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 294,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

