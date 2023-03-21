Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 331,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.