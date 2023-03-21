Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 2,298 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

