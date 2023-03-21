Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 2,298 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,257. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
