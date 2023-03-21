Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,194. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of 292.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 500.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

