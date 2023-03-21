Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $550.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $489.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average of $491.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.