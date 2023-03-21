Cosmos Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $166.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.84 or 0.00042022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.