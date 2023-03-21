Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.59 or 0.00041534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $175.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.