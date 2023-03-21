Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $118.20.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

