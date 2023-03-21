Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 524,784 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of AudioCodes worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,800. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $459.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.