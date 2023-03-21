Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,276 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $51,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $261.22. 9,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

