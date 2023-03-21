Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 106,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,464,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,066. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

