Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. 357,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

