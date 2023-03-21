Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 19,035 JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,503,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,935,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 663.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,048. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

