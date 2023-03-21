Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. 760,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,537. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.