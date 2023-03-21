Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,395.91. 16,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,451.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,390.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

