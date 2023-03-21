Contrasting SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 2.78 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -4.78 TDCX $664.12 million 2.08 $78.04 million $0.51 19.00

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 6 0 2.86 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 134.24%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than TDCX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Summary

TDCX beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

