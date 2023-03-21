ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

