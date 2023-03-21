Conflux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $909.20 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 52% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $909.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,909.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00282817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00544837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00070934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00471377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,975,810 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

