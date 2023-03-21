Concordium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $773,650.15 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $65.09 million and approximately $773,650.15 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

