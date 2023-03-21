Compound Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Compound has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $44.98 or 0.00160485 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $326.86 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.17064344 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $26,115,392.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

