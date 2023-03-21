Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Carol Arrowsmith Sells 1,027 Shares

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($23.92), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,568.29).

Compass Group Price Performance

LON CPG traded up GBX 31 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,981.50 ($24.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,679. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,981.50 ($24.33). The stock has a market cap of £34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,182.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,912.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,880.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,419.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($19.96) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.41).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

