Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Cohen & Steers worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 26,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.