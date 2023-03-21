Cohen Klingenstein LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,402. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

