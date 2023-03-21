Cohen Klingenstein LLC Purchases New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in State Street by 1,040.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STT traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 1,094,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,065. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

