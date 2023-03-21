Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Ingredion by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 87,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

