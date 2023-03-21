Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.64. 844,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

