Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $92,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $307.57. 22,661,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,286,934. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average of $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

