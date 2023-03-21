CLSA Lowers Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KONMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Konami Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Konami Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Konami Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KONMY opened at C$23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.17. Konami Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.08.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

