Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.12% from the stock’s current price.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:CLPR remained flat at $6.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One William Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

