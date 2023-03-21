CI Resources Limited (CII) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 20th

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
CI Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61.
CI Resources Company Profile
