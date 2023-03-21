Christopher Harborne Buys 12,856 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,962,504.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,834.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne bought 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

ISSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,490. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

