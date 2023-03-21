Chris Bakker Buys 40,500 Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN) Stock

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Bakker acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,135.00.

Avanti Helium Stock Down 1.7 %

AVN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. 66,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66. Avanti Helium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.74.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

