Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.12

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Chiliz has a total market cap of $810.38 million and approximately $62.82 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.47 or 0.26502068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

