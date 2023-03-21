Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.66. 936,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,951. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average is $299.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

