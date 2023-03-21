Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 3.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 15,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 178,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

