Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 277,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 428,616 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $41.66.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
