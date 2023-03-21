Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 277,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 428,616 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $41.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

