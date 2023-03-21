Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

