CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.13

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 38407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

CBS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

