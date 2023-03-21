Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.