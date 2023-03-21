Casper Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $397.00 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,581,434,622 coins and its circulating supply is 10,838,610,150 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,579,424,936 with 10,836,729,364 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03645946 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,625,021.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

