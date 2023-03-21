Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $299.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,514 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.