Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $299.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,514 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $24,943,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

