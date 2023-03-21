Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$321.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.57, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

