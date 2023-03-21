Caesarstone (CSTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2023 – Caesarstone is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

3/3/2023 – Caesarstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $4.81. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Caesarstone Trading Up 0.7 %

CSTE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 91,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.47. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caesarstone by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

