Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

