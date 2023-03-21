Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

